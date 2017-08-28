OB targets young consumers with canned cocktails

MixxTail Ice, which comes in two flavors, is the second product in the MixxTail line launched in May last year in bottled form.
|MixxTail Ice (OB)
With an alcohol content of just 3 percent and convenient packaging, MixxTail Ice is an easy way to enjoy high-quality cocktails, according to the company. The canned cocktails have a lower alcohol content than the bottled version, which has 8 percent alcohol.
“We decided to create a canned cocktail product to reflect the active lifestyles of young consumers who enjoy convenience,” said an official with OB.
The cocktails are made with the same fermentation process used in brewing beer. Lime, mint and strawberries are added to fermented malt to create a flavor distinct from other ready-to-drink beverages that mix soda or juice with alcohol.
MixxTail Ice comes in two flavors, Mohito and Strawberry Margarita.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)