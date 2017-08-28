K-pop artists heat up Japan at A-nation 2017

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO performs at the A-nation 2017 concert held at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (S.M. Entertainment)

Black Pink performs at the A-nation 2017 concert held at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Sunday. (YG Entertainment)

A-nation, an annual summer concert series in Japan, wrapped up this year’s event Sunday, drawing tens of thousands of fans at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo.The two-day event featured a stellar lineup of K-pop acts, including EXO, NCT 127, Red Velvet, Black Pink, D-Lite (Daesung) of Big Bang and iKON.The three K-pop groups of S.M. Entertainment -- EXO, NCT 127 and Red Velvet -- took to the stage Saturday, while the remaining three YG Entertainment acts performed Sunday.A-list Japanese artists spotlighted at the event included Piko-Taro, Ayumi Hamasaki, Daichi Miura and VAMPS.First launched in 2002, the A-nation concert series attracted some 5.6 million attendees in its first 15 years, becoming one of the biggest music festivals in Japan. It is organized by Avex Group, Japan’s biggest independent record label.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)