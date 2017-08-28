Go to Mobile Version

Police raid KAI headquarters in corruption probe involving employees

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 28, 2017 - 13:29
  • Updated : Aug 28, 2017 - 13:29
SACHEON -- Police on Monday raided the offices of South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Co., in a southern city, as part of a corruption probe involving some employees, officials said.

Korea Aerospace Industries factory in South Korea`s southeastern city of Sacheon in this photo provided by KAI. (Yonhap)

A group of investigators searched the divisions in charge of factory construction and accounting at the company headquarters in Sacheon, 437 kilometers south of Seoul, the officials said.

The search is separate from an ongoing investigation into the allegations that some of its top officials manipulated expenses for defense projects, including developing a utility helicopter known as the Surion, to gain illicit profits. (Yonhap)



