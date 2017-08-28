Samsung heir appeals, tech giant claims ‘unprecedented crisis’

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Monday appealed the verdict that sentenced him to five years in jail over bribery charges, with the tech giant contending the absence of the heir has brought “an unprecedented crisis.”



The Seoul Central District Court said legal representatives of Lee had submitted a petition to appeal, claiming that the ruling on Friday had a juridical error and misunderstanding of facts.







Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (Yonhap)