Row over smoking indoors ends in attempted murder

By Kim Min-joo
  • Published : Aug 27, 2017 - 15:58
  • Updated : Aug 27, 2017 - 15:58
A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for attempted murder after assaulting a pub customer for smoking indoors.

Upholding the lower court’s decision, The Daegu High Court on Sunday dismissed an appeal by the attempted murder suspect and maintained the sentence in place.

Last February, the suspect, who was drinking on his own at a pub in the provincial city, Daegu, picked a fight with another customer for smoking indoors.

A friend of the man who was being attacked for smoking, tried to stop the fight, only to be attacked by the suspect as well.

The suspect fled to a nearby alleyway when the police came. The suspect then stabbed the smoker’s friend as he exited the pub.

(Yonhap)


(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)

