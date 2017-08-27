Netmarble Games steps up social contribution efforts

BUSINESS

Visitors look around a game culture experience center run by Netmarble Games in Korea. (Netmarble Games)

South Korean mobile game giant Netmarble Games is stepping up its social contribution efforts to foster a healthy gaming culture and development community in Korea.Netmarble currently operates 31 game culture experience centers across the country’s special education schools for the disabled as part of its 10-year-old social benefit program. It has also been holding an e-sports gaming tournament for disabled students since 2009.Last year, the Korean mobile gamemaker newly launched the “Netmarble Game Academy” program which offers young students interested in game development hands-on game development training and educational courses.Every year, it also invites interested students to partake in a tour of the company headquarters and receive mentorship from company employees as part of a company visiting program.As part of its broader social contribution efforts, Netmarble has also developed a series of children’s books and content that educates the younger public about the civic rights of people with disabilities.Internally, Netmarble employees themselves are directly engaged in diverse activities ranging from clothing drives, charity auctions, volunteering and donations, according to the company.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)