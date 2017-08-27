Samsung to unveil 3 high resolution office monitors at IFA

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Sunday that it will unveil three high resolution monitors custom built for the office enviornment at the upcoming global consumer electronics and home appliances exhibition in Berlin.The tech giant said the quad high definition and full high definition sets will make an appearance at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin that runs Sept. 1-6 in the German capital.The largest of the trio -- the CH89 model -- will have a 34-inch curved 21:9 screen aspect ratio screen with a very high monitor pixel density of 3,440 by 1,440.The flat SH85 model with QHD will have a 2,560 by 1,440 pixel density and come with so-called picture by picture and picture in picture capabilities that are ideal for business use. This screen will come in a 27-inch and 24-inch version.The last is the 27-inch CH80 display with a full HD resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 and come equipped with the daisy chain function which allows users to magnify and copy picture easily.The release of high end QHD models reflect rise in demand for better resolutions and more functions. In the past most business monitors used full HD screens.Samsung said all three new screen come with USB type C pots that can be used to power, send and print screen images.Besides the office monitors the company said it will show off the world's largest 49-inch quantum dot light-emitting diode monitor at IFA. (Yonhap)