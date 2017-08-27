Lotte Department Store brands integrated to 'Eliden'

|An image of the new Eliden Home store to open in Lotte Department Store Jamsil Thursday. (Lotte Department Store)
Since 2005, Lotte has been operating five private brands targeting various consumer sectors including young womenswear, contemporary womenswear, accessories, menswear and home design.
Eliden, the first private brand launched by Lotte, will keep its name. The other four brands -- By Et Tol, Between, Archiv and Le Bohem -- will be respectively renamed Eliden Studio, Eliden Play, Eliden Man and Eliden Home.
The rebranding is intended to increase consumer recognition of the private brands as being exclusive offerings at Lotte Department Store. The stores will also be remodeled with “a unified store interior design and logo to increase brand recognition,” according to the company.
The Eliden brands will be launched Thursday with a new Eliden Home store in Lotte Department Store Jamsil and an Eliden Play store in the retailer‘s main Busan branch.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)