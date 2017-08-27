Tablo says new Epik High album will feel like ‘autumn’

ENTERTAINMENT

Rapper Tablo appears on “Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook” (KBS)

Rapper Tablo appeared on the live music program “Yoo Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook” Saturday, announcing the upcoming return of his rap trio Epik High.“We’ve continued to make music. Now, I think we’ve completed an album that we can let you hear,” Tablo said on the KBS show.“After three years, it will be an album that will make you feel ‘autumn’ for certain.”Epik High’s new album will drop in October.YG Entertainment announced Friday that singer IU will be featured on the new album, the rap group’s ninth studio LP.Epik High’s last album, “Shoebox,” was released in October 2014.Reports said that while veteran songstress Lee So-ra and boy band BTS’ rapper Suga have also received offers to feature in the album, nothing has been arranged for certain yet.Consisting of additional members Mithra Jin and DJ Tukutz, the alternative hip-hop group has enjoyed an international following since its 2001 debut.