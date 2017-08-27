Kimchi can help reduce the risk for skin disease: report

NATIONAL

Daily kimchi consumption can help reduce the risk of developing atopic dermatitis -- a common skin disease characterized by rashes -- a new study suggests Sunday.Researchers at Seoul-based Kyung Hee University found from the 2010-2012 national nutritional health survey conducted on 7,222 adults nationwide that those who consumed a daily diet including 85-158 grams of kimchi -- or two to three servings a day -- developed an average of 32 percent fewer atopic dermatitis compared to those who consumed less.A traditional side dish made from salted and fermented cucumbers, radishes or picked cabbage, kimchi is favored by Koreans with almost all meals.The result came after the researchers took into consideration drinking, smoking habits and other external conditions of the surveyed people, the research team said.Professor Park Yoo-kyoung, who led the research team, said “the latest finding shows daily kimchi consumption could lower the risk of atopic dermatitis,” although eating too much of it would be bad for health.Their findings were published recently in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)