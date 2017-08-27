Moon calls for patience in dealing with N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Saturday for patience in dealing with North Korea as Pyongyang fired at least three projectiles into the sea off its east coast in the latest provocative move."Evaluations of (policies regarding) South-North relations don't come out quickly, hence this one must be prepared with a long-term perspective," Moon said during a luncheon meeting with more than 110 lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the party spokesman Park Wan-joo said.Moon has maintained a two-track approach of seeking dialogue and sanctions, as North Korea has been advancing its nuclear and missile programs with the goal of developing a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.In July, South Korea proposed holding talks with North Korea on easing military tensions and resuming reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.North Korea has kept mum on the offers and raised tensions by test-firing two intercontinental ballistic missiles.On Saturday, North Korea also launched at least three projectiles into the East Sea, a move that could pour cold water on burgeoning expectations for momentum in efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson openly said in Washington, "I am pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has certainly demonstrated some level of restraint that we've not seen in the past."He expressed hope for dialogue with Pyongyang.Trump also voiced cautious optimism when talking about the North's leader Kim Jong-un.In Seoul, Moon also told lawmakers that economic growth and welfare expansion must be sufficiently "palpable" as they are directly connected to the people's livelihood.Moon also said he's confident in being able to move the country forward in areas such as social fairness and justice, the environment and gender equality. (Yonhap)