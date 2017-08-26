Japan says North Korea missiles no direct threat

WORLD

Japan's top government spokesman says there is no direct threat to Japan following North Korea's latest test-launch of three short-range missiles.







Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is followed by reporters upon his arrival at the prime ministers official residence following a report of North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Three North Korea short-range ballistic missiles failed on Saturday, a temporary blow to Pyongyang's rapid nuclear and missile expansion, U.S. military officials said. The US Pacific Command said in a statement that two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. It added that the missile posed no threat to the US territory of Guam, which the North had previously warned it would fire missiles toward. (AP)

Yoshihide Suga told reporters the missiles early Saturday did not fall into Japan's territorial waters or the coastal 200-mile economic zone. Japan has previously deployed missile interceptors after North Korea threatened to fire projectiles over Japan toward the US territory of Guam.In the latest launch, the US Pacific Command says two of the North's missiles failed in flight after an unspecified distance, and another appeared to have blown up immediately. (AP)





