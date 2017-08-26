S. Korean defense chief to visit Pentagon next week

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo will visit the United States next week for talks with his American counterpart on North Korea, his ministry announced Friday.



Song is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon on Wednesday during the trip aimed at confirming the strength of the alliance amid serious security conditions on the Korean Peninsula, it said.







(Yonhap)

It would be Song's first meeting with Mattis as Seoul's top defense official.Song and Mattis plan to discuss various alliance issues to reinforce the combined capabilities against the North's threats.The minister also plans to use his upcoming visit to meet with top US military officers and civilian experts in Washington.On his way back home, he will visit the headquarters of the Pacific Command in Hawaii and meet with its chief Adm. Harry Harris.Song is to return to Seoul on Sept. 1. (Yonhap)