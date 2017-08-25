Hyundai E&C continues CSR efforts around the globe

BUSINESS

Students take a picture in front of a school that Hyundai E&C built at a local town in Thanlyin Township, Myanmar, July 23.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has been continuing its corporate social activities in Southeast Asian countries, such as by building education facilities and providing supplies for underprivileged children, the company said Sunday.Last month, Hyundai E&C completed the construction of an elementary school at a small town in Thanlyin Township, Myanmar’s southern port city, where some 10,000 residents live in poverty.Hyundai E&C had started to build the school in July 2016, along with international humanitarian organization Good Neighbors.The three-story school has six classrooms and a library that can accommodate 800 students.On Friday, the company held an event to celebrate the opening of the school, which was attended by its students, teachers and faculty.Meanwhile, Hyundai E&C also successfully held its campaign to distribute solar-powered lanterns for the third consecutive year. The company had started the campaign in 2015 to help people suffering from energy shortage.On June 21, Hyundai E&C provided 200 residents living in Cordova, the Philippines, with 500 solar lanterns that the company’s 70 newly recruited employees had helped make. The lanterns can last for more than 10 hours on a single charge, according to the company.Hyundai E&C began its corporate social responsibility activities overseas in 2011, starting with the construction of an education facility in Kazakhstan. Since then, the company has carried out 27 projects in underdeveloped regions across 15 different countries.