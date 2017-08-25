Moon, Abe share need for peaceful solution to NK nukes

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and Japan on Friday agreed on the need to continue sanctions and pressure on North Korea but settle the nuclear issue ultimately through peaceful means, Seoul's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.During a telephone conversation, President Moon Jae-in and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe also agreed to ensure close consultation among the two countries and the United States over shaping the "right" conditions for dialogue with the recalcitrant regime."The two leaders agreed to cooperate with the international community through close South Korea-Japan cooperation, and South Korea-US-Japan cooperation for the complete dismantlement (of the North's nuclear and missile programs)," Park Soo-hyun, the presidential spokesman, told reporters.The 30-minute talks, the fourth of its kind, came amid signs of de-escalation of tensions spiked by Pyongyang's long-range missile tests last month and recent exchange of belligerent rhetoric with Washington.After Pyongyang delayed its threat to fire a salvo of missiles towards the US territory of Guam, Washington officials noted its apparent show of restraint and alluded to their willingness to open dialogue.Touching on bilateral ties, Moon and Abe committed to move forward the Seoul-Tokyo relationship in a future-oriented way while taking good care of the historical thorns including the issue of South Korean victims forced into hard labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.The leaders also agreed to hold mutually beneficial talks on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in Russia's Far East port city of Vladivostok next month.The phone conversation came as Seoul and Washington conduct their joint military exercise, which Pyongyang castigated as a rehearsal for an invasion. It also coincided with the Day of Songun, a holiday in the North to mark the beginning of former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's military-first policy in 1960. (Yonhap)