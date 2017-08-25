Samsung Electronics starts preorders for Galaxy Note 8

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday kicked off preorders for the Galaxy Note 8 in a handful of countries, including the United States and Britain, ahead of the official release slated for Sept. 15.



According to industry sources, the 64 gigabyte model of the Galaxy Note 8 is being sold for $929 in the US Including taxes, the price is expected to hover above $1,000. The device was selling for a higher price range in Canada and Australia.



Preorders in South Korea are expected to begin Sept. 7.





(Yonhap)

Earlier this week, Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung Electronics, said the company will try to set the price of the Galaxy Note 8 below 1 million won ($887), saying he does not wish to make the device too expensive for users. The latest price revealed at major markets is above the amount.Industry tracker IHS Markit earlier said in its report the actual production cost of the Galaxy Note 8 is estimated at $350, much higher than the $290 estimated for the Galaxy Note 7.Accordingly, the researcher said the retail cost of the new phablet is expected to be around $1,000, more expensive than the $880 of its predecessor. (Yonhap)