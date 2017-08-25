Scientists develop electricity-harvesting yarn

BUSINESS

A group of South Korean and American scientists have developed high-tech yarn that generates electricity, Seoul's ICT ministry said Friday, a finding that may one day lead to the development of smartphones and other devices that do not need batteries.



The Ministry of Science and ICT said a joint international research team from Hanyang University in Seoul and the University of Texas at Dallas developed the yarn -- which is constructed from carbon nanotubes -- that can harvest energy when stretched or twisted.





(The University of Texas at Dallas)

The scientists noted the possible applications of the yarn, such as harvesting energy from the motion of ocean waves or even from temperature fluctuations, the ministry said."We look forward to the potential applications of mass production of electricity in the ocean or other batteries that can create energy continuously for smartphones and drones," said Kim Sun-jeong, a co-author of the paper.When yarn is twisted or stretched, the volume of the carbon nanotube yarn decreases, bringing the electric charges on the yarn closer together and generating energy, the researchers said.The study was published in the latest edition of the journal, "Science." (Yonhap)