Korean football club given stadium ban over violent fans

SPORTS

This photo provided by the K League shows the K League Challenge match between Bucheon FC and Gyeongnam FC on Aug. 19, 2017, at Bucheon Stadium in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

A second division club in the South Korean football league on Thursday was ordered to play its next home match behind closed doors after its supporters' violent behavior.The disciplinary committee of the K League decided that Bucheon FC will have to play their home match against Asan Mugunghwa FC on Sept. 3 without supporters following an incident last Saturday. Bucheon were also ordered to pay 10 million won ($8,800) in fines.In a K League Challenge match between Bucheon and Gyeongnam FC, some rowdy Bucheon supporters ran onto the pitch and damaged advertising boards. After the match, the group blocked the bus carrying Gyeongnam players and supporters for two hours from leaving the Bucheon Stadium in Bucheon, just west of Seoul.This is the second time in K League history that a club has to play home matches behind closed doors. In 2012, Incheon United were given a stadium ban by the league after their supporters invaded the pitch.Meanwhile, the K League disciplinary committee also ordered Suwon Samsung Bluewings to pay 10 million won in fines after their supporters threw water bottles at one of the opposing team's players during a first division K League Classic match earlier this month.On Aug. 12, some Suwon fans were seen throwing water bottles at FC Seoul midfielder Lee Sang-ho, who moved to the rival club this season. Some Suwon supporters even threw canned beers, which is banned at the stadium, at referees. (Yonhap)