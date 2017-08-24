Starfield Goyang holds grand opening

“In preparing Starfield Goyang, we thought hard not only about hardware, such as construction and interior design, but also software such as content, branding, and consumer convenience,” said Shinsegae Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin at the opening ceremony.
|Shinsegae Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin attends the grand opening of Starfield Goyang on Thursday. (Shinsegae)
The mall, which is the largest indoor shopping theme park in the northwestern metropolitan area, drew over 450,000 visitors during its pre-opening week that started on Aug. 17, according to Shinsegae.
Roughly one-third of store space in Starfield Goyang is dedicated to nonshopping facilities, with the aim of attracting families for weekend outings that go beyond shopping.
Starfield Goyang will be competing against the nearby Lotte Mall Eunpyeong, which opened in December last year and attracted over 5 million people in its first 100 days.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)