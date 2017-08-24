Tax discussions on heat-not-burn products delayed

BUSINESS

Uncertainty continues to surround the taxes to be levied on heat-not-burn tobacco sticks sold in Korea, throwing consumer prices into question.



According to the National Assembly on Thursday, floor discussions on the proposed amendment to raise consumption taxes on heat-not-burn tobacco sticks to the same level as traditional combustible cigarettes were pushed back to Monday by the parliamentary finance committee Wednesday.



The proposed amendment had reached bipartisan agreement the day before in the finance committee’s tax subcommittee.



The committee’s chair, Rep. Cho Kyung-tae of the Liberty Korea Party, pushed back floor discussions of the amendment saying that the issue “needed further discussion.”