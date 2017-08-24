IOC's Coordination Commission on PyeongChang to hold final meeting before Olympics

SPORTS

An International Olympic Committee body overseeing PyeongChang's preparations for the 2018 Winter Games will pay its final visit to the South Korean host city next week.



The organizing committee for PyeongChang 2018 said Thursday the IOC's Coordination Commission, chaired by Gunilla Lindberg, will be in PyeongChang, some 180 kilometers east of Seoul, from next Tuesday to Thursday.



This will be the ninth and the last Coordination Commission visit to the first South Korean host city of the Winter Olympics.





Lindberg and her team will meet with PyeongChang's organizing committee, led by Lee Hee-beom, and also representatives from South Korea's sports ministry, winter sports federations and the Korea Sport and Olympic Committee.The IOC officials will tour Olympic venues on the first day, and check on PyeongChang's plans for use of the facilities after the Olympics, among other issues related to its preparations."The Coordination Commission will look carefully into our preparations," Lee said. "We'll take this opportunity to show the world that the PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be a success."To commemorate the final Coordination Commission meeting, Kim Yu-na, former Olympic figure skating champion serving as PyeongChang's honorary ambassador, and students from a local middle school will present Lindberg and her team with special gifts. (Yonhap)