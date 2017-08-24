Koreans excited about rumors of ‘extended’ Chuseok holiday

NATIONAL

(The Korea Herald)

Office workers in Korea were excitedly confused Thursday morning, after a local media outlet broke the news that President Moon Jae-in is set to designate Oct. 2 as a temporary holiday to create a 10-day-long weekend linking National Foundation Day, Chuseok holidays and Hangeul Proclamation Day.The exhilaration was short-lived, however, as Cheong Wa Dae officials later corrected the fact as nothing having been officially decided as of yet. Still, hopeful rumors are continuing to spread as unofficial remarks from Cheong Wa Dae officials vacillate, leaving hope for a positive Cabinet decision.In October, a long stretch of national holidays is expected starting with National Foundation Day on Tuesday Oct. 3, Chuseok holidays from Oct. 4 to 6 and Hangeul Proclamation Day on Oct. 9. If Monday, Oct. 2, is made a temporary holiday, that would create a chain of holidays that includes two weekends and six week days.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)