BTS to release new EP on Sept.18

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS poses at Billboard Music Awards in this May 21 file photo. (Big Hit Entertainment)

BTS announced Thursday it will release its latest EP next month, the first of the upcoming “Love Yourself” series.According to Bit Hit Entertainment, “Love Yourself Seung Her“ will be released on Sept.18. The agency said the album’s theme will be youth falling in love.The record will be released in four different versions, and will include a bonus track produced by member Rap Monster.“Love Yourself” is a series of music under a single concept that BTS will explore until next year. The boyband recently released a highlight video that hinted at how the series will proceed.One of K-pop’s hottest acts in the K-pop scene, BTS has been enjoying international and domestic success. Its recent record “You Never Walk Alone” became its fourth consecutive album to crack the Billboard 200 chart -- the first K-pop artist to do so -- and it became the first K-pop group to win at Billboard Music Awards.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)