LG Electronics to release Q8 smartphone

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 24, 2017 - 10:32
  • Updated : Aug 24, 2017 - 10:32
LG Electronics Inc. said Thursday it will start sales of the LG Q8 smartphone this week, which will be equipped with high-end audio features.

The South Korean tech said sales will start Friday with a price tag of 616,000 won. Equipped with a Quad-Digital to Analog Converter, LG said the smartphone boasts top of the line audio features in its price range.

LG said the 5.2-inch Q8 also comes with quality camera-related features and is capable of taking wide-angle photos.

The dual-lens rear camera has resolutions of 16 megapixels and 8 megapixels, respectively. The front camera has a resolution of 5 megapixels.

The device is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance, capable of being underwater in a 1-meter depth for 30 minutes. The capacity of the built-in battery stands at 3,000 mAh.

The company will also release the LG Q+, which will come with a larger storage capacity of 64 gigabytes. The LG Q8 has 32 GB. (Yonhap)



