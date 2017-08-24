Moon's approval rating rises to 74.4%

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose from a week earlier this week, a poll showed Thursday, despite the widespread public scare over contaminated eggs that forced the president to personally apologize.In a survey conducted by Realmeter at the request from local radio station tbs, 74.4 percent of all respondents said they approved the president's management of state affairs.The latest survey was conducted on Monday through Wednesday, and on 1,522 voters throughout the country. It had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.The latest reading marked an increase of 2 percentage points from 72.4 percent tallied a week earlier. It also marked the second consecutive week of rise."It appears the convention effect created by the events marking the president's first 100 days in office last week continued to affect the approval rating while a series of media reports that drew high public attention, such as the president's personal apology over the egg scandal and his order to launch a special probe into the 1980 democratic movement also helped," the local pollster said in a press release.Those who said they disapproved of the president's management of state affairs accounted for 19.5 percent of all respondents, down 1.5 percentage points from a week earlier. The remaining 6.1 percent refused to answer.With the rebound in Moon's approval rating, his ruling Democratic Party also enjoyed an increase in its approval rating for a second consecutive week.The ruling party scored 52.9 percent, up 0.6 percentage point from a week earlier.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, on the other hand, saw its approval rating plunge 2.1 percentage points to 14.8 percent, while all other opposition parties saw an increase in their own approval ratings.The approval rating of the splinter conservative Bareun Party came to 6.8 percent, up 0.4 percentage point, with the liberal People's Party scoring 6.3 percent, up 0.8 percentage point.The progressive Justice Party scored 5.5 percent, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier. (Yonhap)