Investment by global chipmakers soar in Q2 on Samsung

The combined investment rolled out by global chipmakers in the second quarter reached record-high levels fueled by efforts made by Samsung Electronics Co., data showed Thursday.



According to industry tracker IC Insights, global chipmakers made a facility investment worth $23.5 billion in the April-June period. The total is the highest figure to date.





(Yonhap)

Over the first half, the companies made an investment worth $42.5 billion, rising 48 percent from $28.7 billion tallied a year earlier.The increase apparently came as Samsung invested $11 billion in the chip segment over the January-June period."IC Insights believes that whether industrywide capital spending in the second half of 2017 can match the first half of the year is greatly dependent upon the level of Samsung's second-half spending outlays," a local market researcher said. (Yonhap)