Seo Tai-ji tribute album to be released next month

A remake album celebrating the 25th anniversary of groundbreaking Korean pop musician Seo Tai-ji's debut will be released next month, according to a record label Wednesday.
"Time: Traveler," an album consisting of covers of Seo's past catalogue, will come out on Sept. 2, Seo Tai-ji Company said.
|(Seo Taiji Company)
"It will be an album that all generations will be able to feel the power of Seo's masterpieces," the company said.
Seo will also throw a concert celebrating 25 years of his trailblazing career at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in southern Seoul on the same day of the album release. (Yonhap)