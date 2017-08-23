Taeyang climbs to top of Billboard’s world albums chart

ENTERTAINMENT

Taeyang (YG Entertainment)

Taeyang means “sun” in Korean, and the K-pop star has shined as bright as anyone on the international stage, topping Billboard’s world albums chart with “White Night.”As of Wednesday, the Big Bang singer had claimed the No. 1 spot with his third studio album “White Night,” released Aug. 16. It also took the top spot on iTunes album charts in 24 countries, according to YG Entertainment.The R&B vocalist went out of his way to explore new possibilities with the album, from the trendy sounds of “Ride” and conventional musical phrasing in “White Night” to the almost psychedelic sound of “Wake Me Up.”It marks the singer‘s first solo work in three years, and is the third full-length album as a solo artist after “Solar” and “Rise.”Taeyang debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006 and launched his highly successful solo career in 2008 with EP “Hot.”He is slated to kick off a global tour with a concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)