Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Taeyang climbs to top of Billboard’s world albums chart

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Aug 23, 2017 - 16:05
  • Updated : Aug 23, 2017 - 16:05
Taeyang means “sun” in Korean, and the K-pop star has shined as bright as anyone on the international stage, topping Billboard’s world albums chart with “White Night.”

As of Wednesday, the Big Bang singer had claimed the No. 1 spot with his third studio album “White Night,” released Aug. 16. It also took the top spot on iTunes album charts in 24 countries, according to YG Entertainment.

Taeyang (YG Entertainment)


The R&B vocalist went out of his way to explore new possibilities with the album, from the trendy sounds of “Ride” and conventional musical phrasing in “White Night” to the almost psychedelic sound of “Wake Me Up.”

It marks the singer‘s first solo work in three years, and is the third full-length album as a solo artist after “Solar” and “Rise.”

Taeyang debuted as a member of Big Bang in 2006 and launched his highly successful solo career in 2008 with EP “Hot.”

He is slated to kick off a global tour with a concert at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114