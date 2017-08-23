LS C&S Asia signs cable supply deal worth W4.5b

Mytel is a telecommunication firm in Myanmar that Viettel, the largest telecom operator in Vietnam, founded together with a local consortium with $2 billion of investment.
|Optical cables of LS Cable & System Asia’s LSCV unit in Vietnam (LS Cable & System Asia)
“The deal made with Viettel earlier this year helped the company enter the market in Myanmar,” LS C&S Asia CEO Shin Yong-hyun said. “With the latest deal, the company expects to increase its footing in Myanmar down the road,” Shin added.
LS C&S Asia’s local subsidiary LSCV in Vietnam will provide 5,000 kilometers of optical cables by the end of the year for Mytel’s telecommunication network project in Myanmar.
The cables that LSCV will provide are fiber reinforced plastic cables that are effective in preventing damage from rodents. There are only about five companies in the world capable of producing such cables, the company added.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)