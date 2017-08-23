Stock funds log net inflows for 2nd month

BUSINESS

South Korea's stock funds have chalked up net inflows for the second straight month, data showed Wednesday, as the local stock market is undergoing a period of correction.



After touching a record high in late July, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index has been on the skids on foreign investors' massive profit-taking before regaining some ground in recent sessions. KOSPI closed up 0.44 percent at 2,365.33 on Tuesday.



According to the data by fund researcher Zeroin, domestic stock funds, excluding exchange traded funds, posted a net inflow of 440 billion won ($388 million) in July and this month.



Investors put a net 178.6 billion won into stock funds last month, while attracting the remainder during the first 21 days of August.