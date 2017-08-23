Samsung bolsters education program in Myanmar for children

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it introduced three buses equipped with IT facilities in Myanmar to provide underprivileged children with educational programs.The South Korean tech giant first introduced "Samsung Mobile Education Bus" in Myanmar in 2015. The company said the new buses are equipped with a class room as well as kitchen facilities.Samsung said the program aims to visit children in Myanmar who have limited access to educational opportunities.Using the buses, Samsung provides courses on Burmese, English, math and computers, as well as various activities for children.The company said the buses are also installed with the latest smart TVs and Galaxy tablet PCs to assist in children's education.Samsung Electronics first engaged in volunteer support work in the country in 2012, and has been rolling out various programs to benefit the people. (Yonhap)