Listings of financial firms, chipmakers soar over decade

South Korea's main stock market has seen a surge in the number of listed financial companies over the past decade, with the minor bourse posting a sharp rise in listings of chipmakers and pharmaceutical firms, data showed Wednesday.According to the data by the Korea Exchange, financial companies listed on the country's major bourse numbered 116 as of the end of July, up 59 from 10 years earlier and the largest among all industrial sectors.The number of companies traded on the major KOSPI market totaled 768, compared with 735 a decade ago.The surge in the number of financials was attributed to a series of listings by financial holding companies, followed by efforts by securities companies and insurance firms to go public.Meanwhile, the number of companies registered on the secondary KOSDAQ market stood at 1,234 as of end-July, up 243 from 10 years earlier.Semiconductor manufacturers numbered 114, up 49 from a decade ago and accounting for the largest share. The number of pharmaceutical companies more than double to 71 from 33 over the cited period. (Yonhap)