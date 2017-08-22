Fight over woman results in attempted murder charge

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A 53-year old man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly assaulting another man who had been drinking with his girlfriend.Samsan Police Station in Incheon said early Tuesday that an arrest warrant has been requested for the suspect on charges of attempted murder.On Sunday, the suspect allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s house after she told him on the phone that she was drinking with another man. The other man, when put on the phone with the woman’s boyfriend, allegedly said, “I like this woman as well. I challenge you to a battle and the winner gets this woman.”After the phone conversation, the woman’s boyfriend went to her house and stabbed the other man with a deadly weapon, according to the police report.The suspect is set to be interrogated Tuesday afternoon at the Incheon District Court.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)