Jang Dong-gun to cameo in teaser for new K-pop band

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Jang Dong-gun, star of the upcoming political noir film "V.I.P.," will cameo in a teaser video for rookie K-pop band Le Ciel, according to the latter's agency Tuesday.



"Jang Dong-gun will star in the teaser video for 'Thank You So Much,' the debut song of Le Ciel," said Kang Min, head of management agency Van Demn Tiger.





(SM C&C)

Kang added: "I asked for him to cameo as we've known each other for a long time since Jang's debut. I'm grateful for him accepting the offer without hesitation."Le Ciel, meaning "the sky" in French, is a four-member electronic rock band that is currently preparing for its debut. The company plans to roll out teasers and other promotional materials soon. Jang's new movie "V.I.P." will open at the box office Thursday. (Yonhap)