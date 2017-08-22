Samsung to promote 'The Frame' TVs during showcase of flagship

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will promote "The Frame" TVs during the showcase event for its presumed Galaxy Note 8 slated for later this week.The South Korean tech giant, which plans to unveil its new phablet in New York on Wednesday (US time), said The Frame TVs installed at the venue will display artwork drawn by the Galaxy Note series' exclusive S-Pen.Samsung said The Frame TVs will display 54 pieces produced by 13 artists through "art mode," which allows the TVs to display pictures like a gallery, even when the power is off.The company added the "SmartView" feature of the Galaxy series also allows users to display smartphone content on the TVs.Samsung started sales of 65-inch and 55-inch The Frame TVs in South Korea in June.The presumed Galaxy Note 8, meanwhile, is a successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, whose production was suspended last year due to a battery problem. The display size is estimated at 6.3 inches, and is expected to become the first Samsung flagship to have dual main cameras. (Yonhap)