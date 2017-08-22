Sales of heating products surge ahead of fall

According to the data compiled by Gmarket, a major online shopping mall here, sales of electric blankets from Aug. 13-16 soared 205 percent on-year. The company declined to provided details on the actual number.
|This undated photo provided by Gmarket, a major online shopping mall, on Aug. 22, 2017, shows an electric blanket laid on a bed. (Yonhap)
Sales of electric heaters, heating pads and sleep socks also skyrocketed 633 percent, 383 percent and 266 percent on-year, respectively, the latest data showed.
"Consumers are buying winter products earlier than they did in the past," a Gmarket official said. "Sales of air conditioners were also concentrated in May and June this year, about a month or two earlier than in the past." (Yonhap)