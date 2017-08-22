Sales of heating products surge ahead of fall

BUSINESS

This undated photo provided by Gmarket, a major online shopping mall, on Aug. 22, 2017, shows an electric blanket laid on a bed. (Yonhap)

Online sales of heating items soared last week as the summer season is coming to an end and people prepare for cooler weather, industry data showed Tuesday.According to the data compiled by Gmarket, a major online shopping mall here, sales of electric blankets from Aug. 13-16 soared 205 percent on-year. The company declined to provided details on the actual number.Sales of electric heaters, heating pads and sleep socks also skyrocketed 633 percent, 383 percent and 266 percent on-year, respectively, the latest data showed."Consumers are buying winter products earlier than they did in the past," a Gmarket official said. "Sales of air conditioners were also concentrated in May and June this year, about a month or two earlier than in the past." (Yonhap)