LG releases more teasers for V30

BUSINESS

A screenshot of LG Electronics Inc.`s teaser trailer of the V30 smartphone released on Aug. 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc. introduced two 15-second ads for its flagship V30 smartphone slated to be showcased later this month, which apparently targeted Samsung Electronics Co.'s upcoming Note smartphone, industry watchers said Tuesday.One of the clips showed a page being torn apart from a blue-colored notebook with a phrase, "There's a reason to break up with you." The other video showed a pen being broken into two pieces in the shape of a "V."The ads came as Samsung's presumed Galaxy Note 8 is slated to be introduced this week. Samsung's Note phablets come with the exclusive S-Pen.The LG V30 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are expected to hit shelves around the globe Sept. 15.The 6-inch LG V30 will come with minimized bezels and a top-notch dual-lens camera with an F1.6 aperture. A lower number in aperture indicates that a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to more vivid photos and videos.The presumed Galaxy Note 8, a successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 whose production was suspended last year due to a battery problem, is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display and dual-lens camera with the aperture standing at F1.7. (Yonhap)