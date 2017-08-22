LG releases more teasers for V30

One of the clips showed a page being torn apart from a blue-colored notebook with a phrase, "There's a reason to break up with you." The other video showed a pen being broken into two pieces in the shape of a "V."
The ads came as Samsung's presumed Galaxy Note 8 is slated to be introduced this week. Samsung's Note phablets come with the exclusive S-Pen.
|A screenshot of LG Electronics Inc.`s teaser trailer of the V30 smartphone released on Aug. 21, 2017. (Yonhap)
The LG V30 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are expected to hit shelves around the globe Sept. 15.
The 6-inch LG V30 will come with minimized bezels and a top-notch dual-lens camera with an F1.6 aperture. A lower number in aperture indicates that a camera is capable of gathering more light, leading to more vivid photos and videos.
The presumed Galaxy Note 8, a successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 whose production was suspended last year due to a battery problem, is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display and dual-lens camera with the aperture standing at F1.7. (Yonhap)