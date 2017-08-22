Army stages anti-terror exercise in UFG

NATIONAL

An anti-terror training is under way in Goyang, north of Seoul, on Aug. 21, 2017. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Army conducted a massive counterterrorism training in a southern city Tuesday as part of the country's annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian joint military drills with the United States.The Army said more than 350 elite troops and 15 choppers, including KUH-1, CH-47 and UH-60, were mobilized in the practice hosted by the 2nd Operational Command based in Daegu.Around 100 officials from police, fire stations and other related authorities also joined the drill. It involved two police and firefighting helicopters as well.The exercise was held under the scenario of a deadly terror attack at the Daegu World Cup football stadium."We focused on improving the capability of putting an end to the situation, in case of a terror attack at public facilities, through rapid early response," Gen. Park Han-ki, chief of the command, said in a statement. (Yonhap)