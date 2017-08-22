Stocks open higher on US gains

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 12.22 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,367.22 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On Monday (local time), the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.13 percent to 21,703.75. Institutions bought 15.19 billion won ($14 million) worth of stocks, after dumping a combined 464.7 billion won stocks in the past four sessions.Most large-cap stocks advanced across the board, with tech and auto shares leading gains.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.13 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix climbed 1.19 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor was up 0.34 percent.Domestic-centered businesses, such as cosmetics, traded in negative territory. Cosmetics giant AmorePacific fell 0.18 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,137.40 won against the US dollar, up 1.60 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)