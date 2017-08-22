Hot-shot amateur achieves new career high in women's golf rankings

SPORTS

In this photo provided by the Korea LPGA Tour, Choi Hye-jin celebrates her victory at the Bogner MBN Ladies Open at the Star Hue Country Club in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, on Aug. 20, 2017. (Yonhap)

Hot-shot amateur Choi Hye-jin has achieved a new career high in the women's world golf rankings, just days before turning professional.Choi moved up three spots to No. 22 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. Choi, who turns 18 on Wednesday, won the Bogner MBN Ladies Open on the Korea LPGA Tour on Sunday, becoming the first amateur in 18 years to win twice in South Korea in one season.Choi will turn pro on Thursday, and will sign an endorsement deal with Lotte next Monday. Choi's first event as a professional will be the KLPGA Tour's Hanwha Finance Classic starting Aug. 31.Choi also turned heads last month by finishing tied for second at the US Women's Open. (Yonhap)