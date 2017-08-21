Korea to revamp naturalization test system

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to overhaul the naturalization test for prospective Korean citizens by replacing the current multiple-choice test with a more comprehensive assessment.The government’s top policymakers Monday approved revisions to a set of enforcement ordinances of the Nationality Act, focusing on improving the naturalization process for foreigners.The current multiple choice written test will be replaced with a more comprehensive assessment as a part of the Korean Immigration and Integration Program. The Justice Ministry said the KIIP test will include essay writing and oral interviews.The KIIP has some 30,000 participants annually. It is an educational program for prospective Korean citizens and provides basic knowledge about life in Korea. Participants could obtain a certificate of completion by passing a test at the end of the program. Those with the certification were exempted from the written test and interview for the naturalization process.Starting from March 2018, all prospective applicants will be assessed through the test by the KIIP program. Applicants will be allowed to take the test to obtain certification without going through the full education course of the KIIP.(mjk625@heraldcorp.com)