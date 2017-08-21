[Graphic News] China may not be the most populous country by 2024

WORLD

The graph shows Asia’s demographics. By 2024, it will look very different as India’s population is all set to surpass that of China.Currently China, with a population of 1.41 billion, and India, with 1.34 billion, remain the two most populous countries, comprising of 19 percent and 18 percent of the total global population respectively, according to the UN report. And in about seven years, or around 2024, the population of India is expected to surpass that of China.Other populous Asian countries are Indonesia (258 million), Pakistan (189 million), Bangladesh (161 million), Japan (127 million) and Philippines (101 million), according to the UN data.Vietnam and Thailand have a population of 93 million and 68 million respectively. Even if Mongolia, which has a much larger land area compared to other smaller Asian countries, like Myanmar (having population of 52 million), South Korea (50 million) and Malaysia(30 million), is comparatively less populated, its total population is only 2.97 million.