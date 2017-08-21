Mexican diplomat accused of sex crime to cooperate with probe: embassy

NATIONAL

Jongno Police Station (Yonhap)

A Seoul-based Mexican diplomat accused of sexually assaulting a local employee is currently in Seoul and plans to cooperate with the local police agency's investigation, the Mexican Embassy in South Korea said Monday.A prior police probe indicated that the military attache sexually harassed a female employee at the Mexican Embassy on three occasions between June last year and January.He previously defied two police orders to show up for questioning and returned to his country."The Embassy of Mexico in the Republic of Korea has been informed of the complaint filed against a member of its Military Attache Office for alleged harassment towards an employee of that office," the embassy said in a brief press release."The involved officer is in Korea with the willingness to cooperate with the local authorities towards the resolution of the case," it said. "Mexican authorities will monitor the situation closely in coordination with their Korean counterparts." (Yonhap)