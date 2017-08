ENTERTAINMENT

Actors Jung Yu-mi and Lee Kwang-soo have been cast for a new TV series on cable channel tvN written by popular screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung, the network said Monday.



The two will appear in the new program "Live," a story about policemen, that will be shown some time in the first half of next year.





(Yonhap)

Jung of the movie "Train to Busan" and popular reality show "Youn's Kitchen" plays tough policewoman Han Jeong-oh who fights against male-dominated working culture while Lee acts as Han's colleague Yeon Sang-soo who considered himself an outcast before becoming a policeman but shows a strong desire to make it in his workplace. Lee became popular throughout Asia by appearing on the variety show "Running Man" on SBS.The screenwriter Noh wrote many critically acclaimed and popular dramas including "Dear My Friends" in 2016, "It's Okay, That's Love" in 2014 and "That Winter, the Wind Blows" in 2013. (Yonhap)