‘Seoul expected to limit amendment talks in FTA showdown’

BUSINESS

Seoul is expected to play defense against the United States’ push to utilize the two nations’ upcoming special joint committee meeting to discuss possible amendments to the bilateral free trade agreements, by limiting talks regarding trade modifications, local experts said Monday.



The capital is gearing up to play host to a Korea-US Free Trade Agreement joint session at the request of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, at the Lotte Hotel on Tuesday. Although the US Trade Representative has made clear his intentions to address the “significant trade imbalance” between the two parties and possible amendments to the current Korea-US FTA as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda, the Korean government remains firm in its stance that it will be utilizing the session only to objectively analyze the possible causes of its counterpart’s deficit.





(Yonhap)