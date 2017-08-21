Go to Mobile Version

President taps new chief justice of Supreme Court

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 21, 2017 - 15:29
  • Updated : Aug 21, 2017 - 15:37
President Moon Jae-in on Monday nominated an incumbent head of a district court as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Kim Meong-su, the head of the Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon Province, was designated the top court's new chief justice, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

This photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Kim Meong-su. (Yonhap)

The 57-year-old has been working as a judge since passing the national bar exam in 1983.

Kim, if appointed, will replace outgoing Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.

The Supreme Court chief justice nominee requires parliamentary approval for his appointment, following a confirmation hearing by a special parliamentary committee. (Yonhap)