President taps new chief justice of Supreme Court

NATIONAL

This photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Kim Meong-su. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Monday nominated an incumbent head of a district court as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court.Kim Meong-su, the head of the Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon Province, was designated the top court's new chief justice, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.The 57-year-old has been working as a judge since passing the national bar exam in 1983.Kim, if appointed, will replace outgoing Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.The Supreme Court chief justice nominee requires parliamentary approval for his appointment, following a confirmation hearing by a special parliamentary committee. (Yonhap)