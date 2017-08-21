President taps new chief justice of Supreme Court

Kim Meong-su, the head of the Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon Province, was designated the top court's new chief justice, according to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.
|This photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae shows Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Kim Meong-su. (Yonhap)
The 57-year-old has been working as a judge since passing the national bar exam in 1983.
Kim, if appointed, will replace outgoing Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.
The Supreme Court chief justice nominee requires parliamentary approval for his appointment, following a confirmation hearing by a special parliamentary committee. (Yonhap)