Seoul City’s use of W1b for two-day event stirs controversy

NATIONAL

The waterslide installed in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul as part of an event to promote Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics stands idle on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Public criticism is mounting over the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s 1 billion-won ($878,000) event in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to promote the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.As part of the event, a 300-meter-long and 22-meter-high “bobsleigh waterslide” was open to the public Saturday to draw public attention to the 2018 Winter Olympics.At least 5,000 citizens gathered Saturday and waited for an average of two hours, Seoul City said. The ride was free of charge.However, the operation of the waterslide only lasted 12 hours Saturday from 10 a.m., after Seoul City officials canceled the operation Sunday following a forecast of sudden downpours in the capital on Sunday.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the city government and Gangwon Provincial Government spent 250 million won each on ordering 2,000 custom-made tubes specially designed for the large-scale waterslide.Over 400 million won went into borrowing and installing the waterslide, while 130 million won was used to hire on-site staff. Another 200 million won was spent to alert citizens to traffic restrictions in the area for four days -- from setting up the waterslide Friday until its dismantlement Monday morning.Major traffic jams continued until Monday morning, as the dismantling of the waterslide was delayed due to rain. At least three bus-only lane were blocked, leading to the inconvenience of commuters on their way to work.“Seoul City should spend such money on events for good causes, instead of wasting taxpayers’ money for just one-time entertainment or a promotional event,” wrote a commenter online.As the complaints continued, the city government released a statement Monday, saying the two-day event not only involved the operation of the waterslide but also other activities such as musical performances, Olympics promotion booths and food stalls. It added that the entire budget was not just spent on the waterslide.Seoul City’s spending on the installation of facilities or structures has long been at the center of public criticism.“Shoes Tree,” a giant art installation made from thousands of worn-out shoes, was installed in front of Seoul Station in May, in line with the opening of the highway-turned-park Seoullo 7017.The city government spent 139 million won to create the 100-meter-long and 10-meter-wide installation, with most of the budget spent on setting up the metal skeletal structures of the piece. Many called the installation “monstrous” and “eerie.”By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)