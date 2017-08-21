S. Korea to seek talks on sports exchanges with N. Korea

NATIONAL

This photo, taken on Aug. 21, 2017, shows Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon speaking to lawmakers. (Yonhap)

South Korea's unification ministry said Monday that it plans to pursue dialogue with North Korea in non-political sectors, including sports exchanges, as it seeks engagement with the repressive regime.The Ministry of Unification said in a report to the National Assembly that Seoul will make efforts to restore now-suspended communication channels with North Korea under a peace initiative unveiled by President Moon Jae-in earlier this year in Berlin."The government will focus its efforts on resuming military and family reunion talks that it earlier proposed to the North. It will also seek sector-based talks, including those aimed at discussing the North's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics," the ministry said.It said that Seoul plans to bring up the North's participation in the Winter Games at a general meeting of the International Olympic Committee slated for September.South Korea will host the Winter Games in PyeongChang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, and two nearby cities from Feb. 9-25.In July, Seoul proposed to the North military talks on easing border tensions and Red Cross talks aimed at discussing reunions for families torn apart by the 1950-53 Korean War.But the wayward neighbor has kept mum toward the offer, while firing two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.Meanwhile, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon said that the meaning of a "red line" over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats can differ, depending on time and situation.President Moon told reporters last week that North Korea would be crossing the red line if it fields a nuclear-tipped ICBM. His remark drew criticism that he boxed himself into a corner by potentially limiting Seoul's policy options."Moon's comment is an expression of strong warning against North Korea not to make provocations as it seeks to complete ICBM technology," Cho added.He said that there is a "slim" possibility that the North will give up its nuclear weapons, raising the need for Seoul to explore all means to prevent Pyongyang from using nukes for combat uses. (Yonhap)