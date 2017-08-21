Korea's exports up 11.6% in first 20 days of Aug.

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports jumped more than 11 percent in the first 20 days of this month from a year earlier on brisk overseas sales of semiconductors and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.Total outbound shipments reached $25.1 billion from Aug. 1-20, up 11.6 percent from the same period last year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.Exports of computer chips surged 42.4 percent on-year and those of petroleum products and passenger cars soared 41.8 percent and 21 percent, respectively, over the 20-day period.By country, exports to China rose 7.3 percent on-year earlier despite Beijing's retaliatory moves against Seoul's plan to deploy a US missile defense system on its soil. Exports to the United States also shot up 14.2 percent over the cited period.Meanwhile, imports advanced 11.2 percent on-year to $25.5 billion during the same period, with a trade shortfall of $400 million.Exports of Asia's fourth-largest economy have been on a roll since November last year on the back of recovering world trade and rising oil prices. (Yonhap)