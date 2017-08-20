Moon says quality jobs, reduced working hours keys to addressing low birthrate

BUSINESS

President Moon Jae-in on Sunday reaffirmed his efforts to create new quality jobs, especially for the youth, calling it a part of efforts to fight the country's low birthrate.





(Yonhap)

"Creating good jobs is not only a way to give hope to young people, but also increase the number of taxpayers and consumers," the president said in a rare event attended by his ministers and top presidential aides to explain the new government's policy measures.Sunday's event also involved some 250 citizens who voluntarily took part in what is named the people's transition team that partly helped set up the Moon Jae-in administration's policy initiatives. (Yonhap)